Josa Jazz Concert Series: Samirah Evans

“Samirah Evans is a skilled, energetic vocalist who fosters a magnetically charged relationship with her numerous fans. Perhaps that’s because she puts so much of herself into her art - she makes each song her own by probing its essence and then imbuing it with her own, authentic, heart-felt personality.”

— Eugene Uman, Vermont Jazz Center Artistic Director

“Evan’s assets - which once made her the toast of pre-Katrina New Orleans - include her sultry, sometime silken, always smoking hot vocals and vibrant stage presence. Add to this gumbo of such ingredients her passion for connecting with her audience while she’d moving and grooving

on-stage.”

— Owen McNally, WNPR Jazz Corridor

During her career as a performer and recording artist, Samirah has become known for her dynamic and soulful approach to music, especially in the jazz and blues genres. Her musical style is heavily influenced by the New Orleans sound where she was one of the city’s most popular and in-demand singers for nearly 20 years.

