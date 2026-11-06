Josa Jazz Concert Series: Ronald R. Smith

Ron returns to JOSA with his signature smooth jazz and funky charisma/stage presence. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Ronald currently hails from Northampton, MA and is the director of Music Programs at Northfield Mount Hermon School. Having performed with such greats at Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Wynton Marsalis and B.B. King, to name a few! Sunday afternoon with Ron and the JOSA Ensemble is a great way to kick off 2027.

Join us for a spectacular musical experience!