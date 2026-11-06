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Josa Jazz Concert Series: Ronald R. Smith

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Ronald R. Smith

Ron returns to JOSA with his signature smooth jazz and funky charisma/stage presence. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Ronald currently hails from Northampton, MA and is the director of Music Programs at Northfield Mount Hermon School. Having performed with such greats at Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Wynton Marsalis and B.B. King, to name a few! Sunday afternoon with Ron and the JOSA Ensemble is a great way to kick off 2027.

Join us for a spectacular musical experience!

Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
www.josajazz.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse Lane
Grantham, New Hampshire

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