© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Jon Lorentz

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Jon Lorentz

Jonathan Lorentz is a saxophonist (and sometimes organist & vocalist) recently relocated to Greenfield, Massachussetts. While he's most at home on stage performing original jazz, he's also very dedicated to composing and recording in a variety of styles.

Jonathan learned his improvisation concepts from teachers Glen Giles and Terence "Bear" Irwin and got hours of experience playing with the Shrewsbury VT-based Muddy Rhodes Blues band, where cohorts Paul "Thud" Sgalia, Dirk "Blind Boy" Thomas, Mark "Catfish" Hamilton, and Tom "Bout Right" Mitchell, gave him the nickname: "Lockjaw" Lorentz.

It’s real treat to have Jon joining us on the JOSA stage this season. A show certain not to disappoint!

Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 21 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
www.josajazz.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse Lane
Grantham, New Hampshire

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.