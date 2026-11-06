Josa Jazz Concert Series: Jon Lorentz

Jonathan Lorentz is a saxophonist (and sometimes organist & vocalist) recently relocated to Greenfield, Massachussetts. While he's most at home on stage performing original jazz, he's also very dedicated to composing and recording in a variety of styles.

Jonathan learned his improvisation concepts from teachers Glen Giles and Terence "Bear" Irwin and got hours of experience playing with the Shrewsbury VT-based Muddy Rhodes Blues band, where cohorts Paul "Thud" Sgalia, Dirk "Blind Boy" Thomas, Mark "Catfish" Hamilton, and Tom "Bout Right" Mitchell, gave him the nickname: "Lockjaw" Lorentz.

It’s real treat to have Jon joining us on the JOSA stage this season. A show certain not to disappoint!