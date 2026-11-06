Josa Jazz Concert Series: Greg Abate & Diamond Centofanti

Christmas music like you've never heard it before! Diamond Centofanti (lead reed, Frank Sinatra Jr. Orchestra) and Greg Abate (lead reed, Ray Charles Orchestra) put a fresh jazz spin on holiday classics, with sax, clarinet, flute, and more.

Forget the familiar arrangements. Centofanti and Abate re-harmonize holiday favorites with rich, chromatic harmonies and flowing, linear lines, giving well-loved carols unexpected color and depth. The program showcases the full woodwind family: soprano, alto, and tenor saxophones, flute and alto flute, the warm, earthy tone of the wooden clarinet, and the deep, resonant growl of the baritone saxophone. The result is a sound that is intimate, soulful, and unmistakably festive!