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Josa Jazz Concert Series: Greg Abate & Diamond Centofanti

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Greg Abate & Diamond Centofanti

Christmas music like you've never heard it before! Diamond Centofanti (lead reed, Frank Sinatra Jr. Orchestra) and Greg Abate (lead reed, Ray Charles Orchestra) put a fresh jazz spin on holiday classics, with sax, clarinet, flute, and more.

Forget the familiar arrangements. Centofanti and Abate re-harmonize holiday favorites with rich, chromatic harmonies and flowing, linear lines, giving well-loved carols unexpected color and depth. The program showcases the full woodwind family: soprano, alto, and tenor saxophones, flute and alto flute, the warm, earthy tone of the wooden clarinet, and the deep, resonant growl of the baritone saxophone. The result is a sound that is intimate, soulful, and unmistakably festive!

Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
www.josajazz.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse Lane
Grantham, New Hampshire

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