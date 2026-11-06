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Josa Jazz Concert Series: Dan Moretti

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Dan Moretti

Dan’s love of all styles of jazz has contributed to his performances in straight-ahead jazz as-well-as Latin, funk and soul. Throughout his career Dan has toured in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia and Russia performing and presenting clinics and seminars. Since the late 70’s, he has performed or recorded with a variety of artists across the musical spectrum. A short list includes: Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Robert Plant, Kid Rock, Dr. John, The Temptations, and The Crusaders.

Dan Moretti has become and continues to be a hugely popular JOSA feature - not to be missed!

Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 7 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
www.josajazz.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse Lane
Grantham, New Hampshire

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