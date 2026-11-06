Josa Jazz Concert Series: Dan Moretti

Dan’s love of all styles of jazz has contributed to his performances in straight-ahead jazz as-well-as Latin, funk and soul. Throughout his career Dan has toured in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia and Russia performing and presenting clinics and seminars. Since the late 70’s, he has performed or recorded with a variety of artists across the musical spectrum. A short list includes: Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Robert Plant, Kid Rock, Dr. John, The Temptations, and The Crusaders.

Dan Moretti has become and continues to be a hugely popular JOSA feature - not to be missed!