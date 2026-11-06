Josa Jazz Concert Series: Cinnamon Blomquist with Gabe Stillman & Grace Rapetti
Josa Jazz Concert Series: Cinnamon Blomquist with Gabe Stillman & Grace Rapetti
For those who recall CINNAMON’S lively debut performance last JOSA season, imagine all of that with some special guest performers doing a set of the Brazilian composer Antoniz Carlos Jobim she’s calling “SOUNDS of IMPANEMA/MOJO BLUE.”
Joining CINNAMON as part of the JOSA Ensemble are Jeremy Hill on bass with Gabe Stillman on saxophone and special guest vocalist, Grace Rapetti.
Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse LaneGrantham, New Hampshire