© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Back Bay Transit

Josa Jazz Concert Series: Back Bay Transit

Back Bay Transit (BBT) is a fresh and unique musical group currently working the New England region. Comprised of seven top-notch musicians, they perform a blend of music classics from the genres of funk, rock, pop and jazz.

Back Bay Transit’s musicians include keyboardist and vocalist Bill Wightman and bassist and vocalist, John Dassoni. Also featured is outstanding female vocalist Ajlan Beer and percussionist Jody Bregler, with Doug Phelps on guitar. The horn section includes Greg Mostovoy on saxophones and Rob Cary on trumpet and flugelhorn.

Their sound features three part vocal harmonies with exceptional horn arrangements and covers artists that include Aretha Franklin, Alannah Miles, Steely Dan, Grover Washington Jr., Kiki Dee, Billy Preston, and Bill Withers, to name a few.

Eastman Community Association
$25.00
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 24 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Josa Jazz
603-381-1662
billwightman55@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Wightman
billwightman55@gmail.com
www.josajazz.com
Eastman Community Association
6 Clubhouse Lane
Grantham, New Hampshire

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.