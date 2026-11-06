Josa Jazz Concert Series: Back Bay Transit

Back Bay Transit (BBT) is a fresh and unique musical group currently working the New England region. Comprised of seven top-notch musicians, they perform a blend of music classics from the genres of funk, rock, pop and jazz.

Back Bay Transit’s musicians include keyboardist and vocalist Bill Wightman and bassist and vocalist, John Dassoni. Also featured is outstanding female vocalist Ajlan Beer and percussionist Jody Bregler, with Doug Phelps on guitar. The horn section includes Greg Mostovoy on saxophones and Rob Cary on trumpet and flugelhorn.

Their sound features three part vocal harmonies with exceptional horn arrangements and covers artists that include Aretha Franklin, Alannah Miles, Steely Dan, Grover Washington Jr., Kiki Dee, Billy Preston, and Bill Withers, to name a few.