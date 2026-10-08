Jazz Casual: Lafayette Gilchrist

“Lafayette Gilchrist has dug deep into [jazz piano] history… he's tapping into jazz's spiritual, historical and cultural roots. He's an old soul at ease in the modern world.”– Kevin Whitehead, NPR’s Fresh Air

Lafayette Gilchrist’s music draws on the span of jazz history from stride to free improvisation, along with inspiration from hip-hop, funk, and Washington D.C.’s unique go-go sound. His work thrives on making surprising connections between styles and influences, boldly veering from piledriver funk to piquant stride, vigorous swing to hip-hop swagger, contemplative abstraction to deep-bottom grooves. Gilchrist is the pianist in the Sun Ra Arkestra, has toured extensively with David Murray, and his compositions have graced the soundtracks of David Simon’s acclaimed series The Wire, The Deuce, and Treme.

"New Orleans barrelhouse piano, the Impressionism of Ravel and Duke Ellington’s jaggy

solo-piano sound form the bedrock of Lafayette Gilchrist’s style at the keyboard. But if

there’s one big influence on the way he thinks about rhythm, it’s the deeply swinging 'pocket' of a classic go-go beat." - Giovanni Russonello, The New York Times

$18 advance | $24 day-of | $12 student

(*fees not included ($3 facility fee per ticket + cc processing fees)

BUY TICKETS: https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/jazz-casual-hbchl-fjxay-lbds8?rq=lafayette