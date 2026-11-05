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Ivalas Quartet

Ivalas Quartet

Coming together as an ensemble of Juilliard graduates in 2017, the prize-winning Ivalas Quartet offers us the familiar and not-so-familiar: Mozart, Beethoven, and Carreño.

“Tremendous heart and beauty.”

—The Strad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — String Quartet No. 14 in G major, Op. 10, No. 1, K.387, “Spring”

Teresa Carreño — String Quartet in B minor

Ludwig van Beethoven — String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky”

Grace United Methodist Church
$6 - $20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northeast Kingdom Classical Series
802-748-9309
nekclassicalseries@gmail.com
https://www.nekclassicalseries.org/

Artist Group Info

Ivalas Quartet
robertbesen@gmail.com
ivalasquartet.com
Grace United Methodist Church
36 Central Street
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-7135
nekclassicalseries@gmail.com
nekclassicalseries.org

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