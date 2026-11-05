Coming together as an ensemble of Juilliard graduates in 2017, the prize-winning Ivalas Quartet offers us the familiar and not-so-familiar: Mozart, Beethoven, and Carreño.

“Tremendous heart and beauty.”

—The Strad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — String Quartet No. 14 in G major, Op. 10, No. 1, K.387, “Spring”

Teresa Carreño — String Quartet in B minor

Ludwig van Beethoven — String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky”