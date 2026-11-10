Ivalas Quartet
Ivalas Quartet
Coming together as an ensemble of Juilliard graduates in 2017, the prize-winning Ivalas Quartet offers us the familiar and not-so-familiar: Mozart, Beethoven, and Carreño.
“Tremendous heart and beauty.”
—The Strad
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — String Quartet No. 14 in G major, Op. 10, No. 1, K.387, “Spring”
Teresa Carreño — String Quartet in B minor
Ludwig van Beethoven — String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky”
Grace United Methodist Church
$6 - $20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Northeast Kingdom Classical Series
802-748-9309
nekclassicalseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ivalas Quartet
robertbesen@gmail.com
Grace United Methodist Church
36 Central StreetSt. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-7135
nekclassicalseries@gmail.com