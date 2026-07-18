The Derry Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration will host this year’s annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service at 1 Hood Road, with Rabbi Lisë Stern of Etz Hayim Synagogue offering the sermon. For more than 30 years, the two religious institutions have shared a special interfaith relationship. From welcoming Etz Hayim when it needed a temporary home to creating today’s “interfaith campus,” our two communities have continued to celebrate holidays, worship, and community events together. Join us as we give thanks and celebrate this enduring partnership. To read more about this unique relationship, visit https://www.etzhayim.org/our-congregation/our-history.