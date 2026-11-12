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Hopkinton Gallery Features Winter Members Show & Sale November 28

Hopkinton Gallery Features Winter Members Show & Sale November 28

"Winter Joy," a collection of works by over 80 member artists at Two Villages Art Society, starts Sat., Nov. 28, from 12-4 p.m., and runs through Dec. 20. An artists' reception will be held Sat., Dec. 5, from 12-2 pm. Our largest member exhibit, the show includes original fine art: watrcolor, oil, pastel, and acrylic paintings; photography; fiber, wood, ceramics, glass, and mixed media; as well as note cards and ornaments. Special hours during Contoocook's Starry, Starry Weekend Dec. 4-6, opening 10-4 p.m. each day.

Two Villages Art Society
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Two Villages Art Society
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org
https://www.twovillagesart.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@twovillagesart.org
Two Villages Art Society
846 Main Street
Contoocook, New Hampshire 03229
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org
https://www.twovillagesart.org/

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