Hopkinton Gallery Features Winter Members Show & Sale November 28

"Winter Joy," a collection of works by over 80 member artists at Two Villages Art Society, starts Sat., Nov. 28, from 12-4 p.m., and runs through Dec. 20. An artists' reception will be held Sat., Dec. 5, from 12-2 pm. Our largest member exhibit, the show includes original fine art: watrcolor, oil, pastel, and acrylic paintings; photography; fiber, wood, ceramics, glass, and mixed media; as well as note cards and ornaments. Special hours during Contoocook's Starry, Starry Weekend Dec. 4-6, opening 10-4 p.m. each day.