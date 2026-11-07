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Holiday Open House at The Loon Center

Holiday Open House at The Loon Center

Get ready for festive fun and a FREE event at the upcoming Holiday Open House at The Loon Center! Join us on November 28, 2026, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for a celebration packed with holiday cheer. The perfect opportunity to bring the whole family together for fun and joy. We have planned a fantastic lineup of activities to make the day truly special. Little ones will be thrilled to meet St. Nick, create a loon-themed holiday craft, marvel at the incredible creations from our balloon twisting station, and everyone can enjoy the charm of horse and wagon rides. We are thrilled to host acclaimed author Michael Caduto, who will be joining us to celebrate the release of his latest children’s book featuring a loon, titled The Day the Pond Flew South. Families and nature enthusiasts of all ages are invited to visit with the author, and enjoy a special reading of the book. We’ll also have plenty of seasonal refreshments on hand to keep you fueled while you enjoy the festivities. We can't wait to see you there!
Directions to The Loon Center: From Route 25 in Moultonborough, turn onto Blake Road at the Central School. Go one mile to the end and turn right onto Lee’s Mill Road. The Loon Center will be on your left! For more information, call the Loon Center at (603) 476-5666.

Loon Preservation Committee
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Loon Preservation Committee
6034765666
info@loon.org
www.loon.org
Loon Preservation Committee
183 Lees Mill Rd
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
603-476-5666
info@loon.org
http://www.loon.org

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