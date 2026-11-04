Holiday Craft and Artisan Show on the Seacoast

Join us November 21 & 22 for the Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at The Rim Sports Complex in Hampton, NH! Featuring 145 of New England's finest artists, craftspeople and specialty food makers, this two-day event offers an incredible selection of handmade gifts, including jewelry, pottery, glass, photography, mixed media art, home décor, seasonal items, baked goods, specialty foods and so much more! Enjoy holiday music, demonstrations, holiday cocktails and a $100 door prize while shopping local and supporting talented New England makers.

Saturday & Sunday, 10am–4pm

$7 two-day admission | Free parking

Ages 14 and under free!