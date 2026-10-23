Holiday Fair in Harrisville Dec 5 & 6, 10am – 4pm

Mark your calendars and join us for the 4th annual Holiday Artisans Fair in Harrisville! Local Artisans and Makers are once again coming together to offer a wide range of unique, handcrafted gifts for the holiday season. We have so much talent that we are now in TWO locations in beautiful Harrisville: The Spinning Room in the historic Granite Mill Building (69 Main Street), and the newly renovated Village Community Center, (25 Church St., next to the General Store).

Saturday and Sunday December 5 & 6, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Here are some of the high-quality items that will be available: Original paintings and photographs, Linocuts, a variety of fine leather items, hand-crafted jewelry, Fine custom furniture, pottery, fiber & fabric arts, hand-carved spoons, wooden bowls and cutting boards, handcrafted baskets, heirloom quality textiles, artisanal fruit spreads and much more!

Enjoy a wonderful shopping experience and chat with over 24 talented Artisans.

Lunch items and other holiday-themed treats will once again be for sale by The Harrisville Community Church.

Other delicious food items may be purchased at the Harrisville General Store.

*Both locations are wheelchair-accessible

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors:

• Harrisville Designs Inc., 4 Mill Alley Rd.

• Historic Harrisville Inc., 69 Main Street.

For more information contact us at info@harrisvillepottery.com

Dec. 5 & 6, 10 - 4 pm

The Spinning Room at the Granite Mill Building, 69 Main St,

and The Village Community Center, 25 Church St.

Harrisville, NH 03450

