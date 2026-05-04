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Heritage in Bloom: a Garden Tour

Heritage in Bloom: a Garden Tour

Tickets on Sale Now!

Step into an evening where history, nature, and artistry intertwine. Heritage in Bloom: A Garden Tour invites you to wander through the garden spaces of Deerfield’s most cherished historic homes and landscapes, lovingly tended and quietly steeped in generations of stories.

As the day softens into golden hour, the gardens take on an almost ethereal glow, sunlight filtering through old trees, petals catching the light, and the air humming with the gentle rhythm of a New England summer evening. This self-guided tour allows you to move at your own pace, lingering where inspiration strikes.

Along the way, discover local artists and musicians nestled throughout the gardens, adding texture and soul to the experience. Their work and melodies create a living tapestry that celebrates the beauty and creativity rooted in this community.

When the garden gates close or whenever your stroll comes to a natural pause, the evening continues just down the road. Join fellow guests for The After Party at Blasty Bough Brewing, where handcrafted libations and thoughtfully prepared fare await. The menu highlights fruits and vegetables grown right on their historic property, bringing the spirit of the land from garden to glass and plate.

Check in Table at American Legion
$10-$30
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garden Club of Deerfield, NH
deerfieldgardenclub@gmail.com
www.deerfieldgardenclub.com
Check in Table at American Legion
37 North RD
Deerfield, New Hampshire 03037
deerfieldgardenclub@gmail.com
www.deerfieldgardenclub.com

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