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Here We Come! Monkees Tribute

Here We Come! Monkees Tribute

Take a nostalgic trip back to the 1960s with Here We Come: A Monkees Tribute Concert, on February 6th!

Sing along to classic hits like “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” and “Last Train to Clarksville” in a fun-filled celebration of The Monkees’ timeless music.

Doors and Bar open at 6:00PM
Show starts at 7:00PM

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Here We Come! A Tribute to the Monkees
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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