Here We Come! Monkees Tribute
Here We Come! Monkees Tribute
Take a nostalgic trip back to the 1960s with Here We Come: A Monkees Tribute Concert, on February 6th!
Sing along to classic hits like “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” and “Last Train to Clarksville” in a fun-filled celebration of The Monkees’ timeless music.
Doors and Bar open at 6:00PM
Show starts at 7:00PM
Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
Artist Group Info
Here We Come! A Tribute to the Monkees