Handbell Concert: Granite State Ringers present "Silver and Bronze"

Celebrate the Magic of the Season with the Granite State Ringers!

Join the Granite State Ringers at the Londonderry United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 13, for our “Silver and Bronze” holiday concert, a festive celebration filled with the warmth, beauty, and joy of the holiday season! We’re delighted to share the spirit of the holidays through the rich, shimmering sounds of handbell music. Enjoy beloved classics such as “The First Noel” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” alongside fresh, spirited arrangements of favorites like “Carol of the Drum” and “Pat-a-Pan.”

Whether you’re continuing a cherished holiday tradition or discovering the unique magic of handbell music for the first time, our performances promise a memorable musical experience for audiences of all ages.

Make the Granite State Ringers part of your holiday celebration, and let the music bring a little extra sparkle to your season!

