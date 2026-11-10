Handbell Concert: Granite State Ringers present "Silver and Bronze"

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the Granite State Ringers at LaBelle Winery in Amherst, NH on November 29, 2026! New Hampshire’s premier auditioned handbell ensemble brings the sounds of the season to life with a festive performance filled with beautiful music and captivating visual artistry. Performing across New Hampshire since 2007, the Granite State Ringers create a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that’s perfect for the whole family. Gather your loved ones and enjoy an afternoon of music that will put you in the holiday spirit! Seats are limited-get your tickets today!

1:30pm: Doors Open

2:00pm: Performance Begins