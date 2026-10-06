Guitar for Beginners with Click Horning
Guitar for Beginners with Click Horning
Join Click Horning for a dynamic, hands-on introduction to guitar fundamentals. You’ll explore tuning, chords, scales, and the building blocks of melody while developing confidence and dexterity. With Click’s decades of performance experience across blues, rock, folk, and more, this class turns learning into an inspiring, genuinely fun musical adventure.
Please bring tuner, a pick, and a guitar..
Cost: CFA Member: $25 | Non-member: $35 | Ages 18+ | Class size: 6
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
$25-$35
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.com
Artist Group Info
Click Horning
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
428 Main StreetNew London, New Hampshire 03257
info@cfanh.org