Guided Hike: Rattlesnake Sunrise

Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Eric and Chloe for an early morning sunrise hike up to the summit of West Rattlesnake. The summit provides a spectacular view of Squam Lake, as well as what should be a stunning view of the sun cresting the horizon painting the sky a variety of colors. We will be meeting at the trailhead at 5:45am to begin our hike by 6am. It should take about 45 minutes to hike up the 0.9 miles to the summit where we will stop to enjoy the sunrise. We will aim to be back in the parking lot to finish the 1.8 mile out-and-back by 9am.

We will be doing a sunrise hike up the Old Bridle Path trail on West Rattlesnake Mountain to the summit. The hike is relatively easy and will be 1.8 miles total (.9 miles up, .9 miles down). We will be hiking up to the summit before the sunrise so we can watch it. The program will last up to 3 hours. Meet at the trailhead at 5:45 AM. To register for this free program, please visit our website: https://squamlakes.org/event/rattlesnake-sunrise-hike/

What to Bring: Bring warm layers, hiking boots/shoes, a flashlight/headlamp, a sit-pad or small chair, water, and/or a warm drink and an easily packed breakfast.

