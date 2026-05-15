Grit to Grow Summit for Teens!

Read more about the event here: https://extension.unh.edu/event/2026/06/discover-your-future-grit-grow-summit-teen-experience

Build confidence. Explore careers. Have fun doing it.

The Grit to Grow Summit is a high‑energy, hands‑on event for New Hampshire teens who are thinking about what comes next after high school. This event is designed by the UNH Extension Grit to Grow Collaborative, in partnership with the Governor’s Task Force on Bring Back the Trades.

Teens will connect directly with industry leaders, educators, and peers to explore career pathways, build real‑world skills, and speak up about what they want and need from future employers.

Through dynamic workshops, facilitated listening sessions, and a Career & Education Expo, participants will gain the tools and confidence to start writing their own roadmap forward.

Along the way, teens will enjoy the natural beauty of summer in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, with lakeside social time along Lake Winnipesaukee at the Resort at Mill Falls. All two‑day Summit participants will also enjoy an exclusive chartered dinner cruise aboard the historic M/S Mount Washington.

Grit to Grow is about more than learning about jobs.

Teens will leave with:

Clearer direction and greater confidence in talking about their future

Real connections they can follow up with

The knowledge that there is more than one “right” path forward

Reassurance that they don’t have to figure it all out alone

When: June 22-23, 2026

Where: Lakes Region Community College (Laconia, NH) and the campus of the Resort at Mill Falls (Meredith, NH)

Who can attend: Students currently enrolled in grades 9-12 (you don’t need to be a 4-H member to attend! All are welcome.)

Registration deadline: May 15, 2026

Scholarships are available. Please contact Jill Ketchen at jillian.ketchen@unh.edu for financial assistance. All inquiries are confidential.

Cost:

Two‑Day Experience (all meals and overnight accommodation included): $375

Can’t make the overnight? Join us for a condensed, one-day experience on June 23rd: $60