G. Love and Special Sauce
G. Love and Special Sauce
Known for their laid-back grooves and feel-good sound, the Philadelphia trio, delivers an unforgettable live experience packed with rhythm and energy.
Join us for a night of great music with doors opening at 7 PM and show starting at 8 PM. Click Learn More to get your tickets.
Must be 18+
The Brook
$35.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169