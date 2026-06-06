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G. Love and Special Sauce

G. Love and Special Sauce

Known for their laid-back grooves and feel-good sound, the Philadelphia trio, delivers an unforgettable live experience packed with rhythm and energy.

Join us for a night of great music with doors opening at 7 PM and show starting at 8 PM. Click Learn More to get your tickets.

Must be 18+

The Brook
$35.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

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