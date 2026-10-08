FRANK SANTOS The R-Rated Hypnotist

Frank Santos Jr. brings his wildly popular R-rated comic hypnosis show to the stage—an unpredictable evening in which audience volunteers become the stars. Under Santos’s suggestions, participants may suddenly believe they are famous singers, accomplished dancers or entirely different people, resulting in outrageous situations and plenty of adult humor. Because the personalities and reactions of the volunteers shape the performance, no two shows are ever exactly alike.

One of New England’s best-known comic hypnotists, Santos has entertained audiences for more than 25 years at theaters, casinos, colleges and corporate events throughout the country. His credits include appearances at Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, the Tropicana in Las Vegas and hundreds of colleges and universities, as well as events for Google, Nike, CVS, AT&T and other major companies. Energetic, spontaneous and decidedly uncensored, his R-rated performance is intended for mature audiences.

What people are saying

“Hypnotism probes minds, delights audience.” — The Brown Daily Herald

“Had the audience cracking up.” — The Good Five Cent Cigar, University of Rhode Island

“Fantastically funny, belly-laughing show.” — Audience testimonial, FrankSantosJr.com

“We laugh hysterically for a good hour and a half straight!” — Ticketmaster audience review

“Frank was not only impressive but funny.” — Ticketmaster audience review

