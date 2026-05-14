Flying Trapeze Recital

Soar with Us! Get ready to be amazed as students and staff of NECCA take to the skies in a breathtaking display of skill, courage, and artistry! This high-flying show features stunning aerial tricks, daring catches, and joyful collaboration—all performed on the flying trapeze. From first-time flyers to seasoned professionals, every performer brings their passion and daring to the rig, creating an unforgettable evening of gravity-defying fun. Bring your friends and family, cheer on our flyers, and experience the thrill of circus flight up close. Come fly, cheer, and celebrate the incredible NECCA community—where dreams really do take flight!.