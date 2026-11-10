Faux Stain Glass – Resin
Faux Stain Glass – Resin
Create your own beautiful faux stained glass masterpiece!
Using resin on acrylics, you’ll learn how to create colorful glass-like designs with a gorgeous stained-glass effect—without the glass!
Perfect for beginners, and you’ll leave with a unique piece of art you can proudly display at home.
Recommended for ages 12+.
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River RoadBedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com