Join us for a day of celebration, education, and delicious local food at Tuckaway Farm in Lee, NH! Farm-a-Q brings together the best of our region's farmers, chefs, brewers, and community for an unforgettable afternoon of farm-to-table experiences. Celebrate local farmers, chefs, brewers & community, learn about heritage crops, sample delicious flavors & bring the whole family.

What to Expect:

Sample dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients

Learn about heritage crops and sustainable agriculture practices

Meet the farmers and food producers who make our local food system thrive

Family-friendly activities for all ages

Local craft beer and beverage tastings (with purchase of drink bracelet)

This event embodies our mission to connect people with their food sources while supporting local agriculture. Your ticket helps sustain our community's farming heritage and ensures these traditions continue for generations to come.

Farm-a-Q is a rain or shine event, so come prepared for the weather! We encourage attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the afternoon in comfort.

We love your dogs, but please leave at home for this event.