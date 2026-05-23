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Farm-a-Q

Farm-a-Q

Join us for a day of celebration, education, and delicious local food at Tuckaway Farm in Lee, NH! Farm-a-Q brings together the best of our region's farmers, chefs, brewers, and community for an unforgettable afternoon of farm-to-table experiences. Celebrate local farmers, chefs, brewers & community, learn about heritage crops, sample delicious flavors & bring the whole family.

What to Expect:
Sample dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients
Learn about heritage crops and sustainable agriculture practices
Meet the farmers and food producers who make our local food system thrive
Family-friendly activities for all ages
Local craft beer and beverage tastings (with purchase of drink bracelet)
This event embodies our mission to connect people with their food sources while supporting local agriculture. Your ticket helps sustain our community's farming heritage and ensures these traditions continue for generations to come.

Farm-a-Q is a rain or shine event, so come prepared for the weather! We encourage attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the afternoon in comfort.

We love your dogs, but please leave at home for this event.

Tuckaway Farm
GA advanced $20. GA day of $30. Family package [4 tickets] $50. 5 & under free. Drink bracelets $15.
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cultivate
(603)502-6017
hello@newenglandbipocfest.com
https://www.newenglandbipocfest.com/
Tuckaway Farm
4 Captain Smith Emerson Rd
Lee, New Hampshire 03861
(603) 988-5065
www.TuckawayFarmNH.com

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