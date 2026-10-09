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Fall Workday

Fall Workday

Join us for a fun fall day of volunteering at Fall Workday! Fall Workday is a day where Squam Lakes Association (SLA) staff and community come together to wrap up the SLA campus and campsites for the season. The day presents the opportunity to boat out on the lake one last time before the winter months creep in. Tidying up our recreation areas so they are ready to go for the next year.

SLA Staff, Lakes Region Conservation Corps members, and volunteers will meet in the Great Room at 8:30am for bagel breakfast, coffee, and other treats on Saturday, October 17th. After breakfast we will go over the plan of action and break out into groups. The main goal of the day is tidying up the SLA campus and campsites as we wrap up for the season. Tasks may include raking campsites, bringing in swim lines, digging out fire pits, clean island bathrooms, walking island trails, conducting maintenance as needed, and dock removal. We will wrap up by 5 pm. If you aren't able to make it for the whole day, let us know and we can make it work!

To sign up to volunteer, visit our website https://squamlakes.org/event/volunteer-fall-workday/

Squam Lakes Association
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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