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Etz Hayim Synagogue - Rabbi Lise Stern Installation

Etz Hayim Synagogue - Rabbi Lise Stern Installation

Etz Hayim Synagogue will formally install Rabbi Lisë Stern as its new rabbi on Friday, November 6, 2026. The community is invited to a wine and cheese reception at 6:15 p.m., followed by Erev Shabbat services and the installation at 7:15 p.m. Rabbi Stern, who began serving Etz Hayim in July, was ordained by Hebrew College in May 2026. She brings a rich background in Jewish learning, pastoral care, writing and community engagement and is excited to begin this new chapter with the Etz Hayim congregation and the greater community. All are welcome to join us for this special celebration! To learn more about Rabbi Stern and her background, visit www.etzhayim.org/our-congregation/rabbi.

Etz Hayim Synagogue
06:15 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
www.etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood Road
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
https://www.etzhayim.org/

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