Etz Hayim Synagogue Presents: AI, The Toddler

What happens when the world’s most disruptive technology is currently in its toddler phase? You learn how to guide it. The benefits of AI are already amazing, but they skyrocket when you bring human curiosity into the mix. Led by Wayne Kurtzman, a research vice president of a global market intelligence and advisory firm, this session explores how to tame current AI, what’s coming next, and how the workplace is fundamentally changing. Hint: The future isn’t cold and robotic; it’s remarkably human but requires us to work in entirely new ways. Please visit www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning for a complete listing of Hot Topics.