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Etz Hayim Synagogue Presents: AI, The Toddler

Etz Hayim Synagogue Presents: AI, The Toddler

What happens when the world’s most disruptive technology is currently in its toddler phase? You learn how to guide it. The benefits of AI are already amazing, but they skyrocket when you bring human curiosity into the mix. Led by Wayne Kurtzman, a research vice president of a global market intelligence and advisory firm, this session explores how to tame current AI, what’s coming next, and how the workplace is fundamentally changing. Hint: The future isn’t cold and robotic; it’s remarkably human but requires us to work in entirely new ways. Please visit www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning for a complete listing of Hot Topics.

Etz Hayim Synagogue
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
www.etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood Road
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
https://www.etzhayim.org/

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