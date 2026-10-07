Step into the eerie world of Washington Irving’s classic tale, where Ichabod Crane, the mysterious Headless Horseman, and the legends of Sleepy Hollow come to life through the magic of live radio theater. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show brings this beloved story to the stage with talented performers, character voices, live sound effects, and the atmosphere of a classic radio broadcast. It’s a fun, theatrical way to experience one of America’s most enduring tales of mystery, superstition, and Halloween-season storytelling.

The Epping Community Theater presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Radio Show at the Epping Playhouse, 38 Ladd’s Lane, Epping, NH 03042. Performances are Friday, October 16 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $10 per person, plus applicable fees, and are available online just click the link button here.