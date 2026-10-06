Concert: What the Walls Have Heard: 200 Years of Music at South Church
Concert: What the Walls Have Heard: 200 Years of Music at South Church
Join us for an afternoon of the music offered in South Church over the past 200 years, performed by musicians and singers who have shared their talents in our sanctuary.
Artful Noise String Quartet
Jennifer McPherson Mulhern - Organist, St. John's Episcopal Church
Craig Werth - Interfaith Chaplain
Jonny Peiffer - Director of Music Ministry, South Church
Jimmy Dority - Director of Music, First UU Society of Exeter
Will Cicola - Reeds
Tim Webb - Bass
Jen Leyden - Vocals
South Church Folk, South Church Choir, + Friends