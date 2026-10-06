Concert: What the Walls Have Heard: 200 Years of Music at South Church

Join us for an afternoon of the music offered in South Church over the past 200 years, performed by musicians and singers who have shared their talents in our sanctuary.

Artful Noise String Quartet

Jennifer McPherson Mulhern - Organist, St. John's Episcopal Church

Craig Werth - Interfaith Chaplain

Jonny Peiffer - Director of Music Ministry, South Church

Jimmy Dority - Director of Music, First UU Society of Exeter

Will Cicola - Reeds

Tim Webb - Bass

Jen Leyden - Vocals

South Church Folk, South Church Choir, + Friends