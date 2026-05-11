Comedian Bo Johnson at the Moka Pot in Manchester, NH

The first of many great comics coming through our intimate space in Manchester. This is a chance to see top talent up close and personal.

2 SHOWS!! 7pm and 9:30pm. PLEASE BUY THE APPROPRIATE TICKET AND SHOW UP TO THE CORRECT SHOW. Doors 30 minutes prior to show time*.

Bo Johnson is a comedian from Seattle, Washington. He can be found headlining clubs, breweries, and appropriately sized theaters across the United States and Canada. His stand up has been featured on Netflix is a Joke Radio, season two of Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City on Comedy Central, Don’t Tell Comedy Secret Sets (twice), Hulu, & LOL Live at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. He was a finalist in the 39th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and is a regular at festivals including Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, the Double Down Comedy Experience sponsored by Zappos, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Rifflandia in Victoria BC, Prizefest in Shreveport, & Treefort Music Festival in Boise. Bo has opened for theater acts including Marc Maron, Joe Dombrowski, Jessica Kirson, and David Nihill.

With a growing online audience Bo’s jokes have been viewed millions of times. Most recently he released his first full-length special, Two Sailboats, in 2025. Deadline included Bo in their Future of Funny list and regarding his special wrote, “For my money, Bo Johnson had one of the best debut specials in recent memory in Two Sailboats, a self-released hour culminating in a joke performed by his father…” Separate from stand up comedy, one time Bo and his best friend from high school snuck into a movie theater as one person. That video of the antics went viral and was broadcast on TV shows like the now-cancelled "Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon" on NBC and the then lowest-rated daytime talk show, "The Meredith Vieira Show." Bo still gets messages each year from friends seeing the video go viral on different meme accounts. Numerous magazines and newspapers also wrote about the hijinks, including an article in Cosmopolitan titled, Man Sneaks His BFF Into a Movie Theater by Stuffing Him Into His Pants. That article has since been fully pulled from Cosmopolitan's online records.