Children's Activities to Celebrate 50 Years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp
Children's Activities to Celebrate 50 Years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp
Join us for children's activities celebrating 50 years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp! FREE. Games, Arts and Crafts, Animal Adventures, Face Painting, Temporary Tattoos, Tie-Dye, Water Guns, Hiking, DJ Love Music, Raffle for a free week of camp, Mexican Food Truck, S'mores. Heavy rain date 28th. https://www.tomdenneynaturecamp.org
Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 12:00 - 15:00
Venue details: Bowers Springs conservation area, 44 Flanagan Road, Bolton, Massachusetts, 01740, United States
Category: Kids / Family