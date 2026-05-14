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Children's Activities to Celebrate 50 Years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp

Children's Activities to Celebrate 50 Years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp

Join us for children's activities celebrating 50 years of the Tom Denney Nature Camp! FREE. Games, Arts and Crafts, Animal Adventures, Face Painting, Temporary Tattoos, Tie-Dye, Water Guns, Hiking, DJ Love Music, Raffle for a free week of camp, Mexican Food Truck, S'mores. Heavy rain date 28th. https://www.tomdenneynaturecamp.org

Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 12:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Bowers Springs conservation area, 44 Flanagan Road, Bolton, Massachusetts, 01740, United States

Category: Kids / Family

Bowers Springs conservation area, Bolton
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Tom Denney Nature Camp - USA
978-245-6929
bcttdnc@gmail.com
Bowers Springs conservation area, Bolton
44 Flanagan Road
Bolton, Massachusetts 01740

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