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Boys & Girls Club TV Auction

Boys & Girls Club TV Auction

December 11-13, 2026 | Support local kids by bidding in the annual Boys & Girls Club TV Auction! Shop hundreds of items, experiences, gift cards, and services while helping more than 1,300 local youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and Northern New Hampshire. Learn more at www.bid4kids.org.

Boys & Girls Club
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central and Northern NH
kjorgensen@nhyouth.org
Boys and Girls Club of Central and Northern NH
Boys & Girls Club
55 Bradley St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301-6439
kcaswell@nhyouth.org
www.bid4kids.org

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