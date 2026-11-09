Boys & Girls Club TV Auction
Boys & Girls Club TV Auction
December 11-13, 2026 | Support local kids by bidding in the annual Boys & Girls Club TV Auction! Shop hundreds of items, experiences, gift cards, and services while helping more than 1,300 local youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and Northern New Hampshire. Learn more at www.bid4kids.org.
Boys & Girls Club
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central and Northern NH
kjorgensen@nhyouth.org
Boys & Girls Club
55 Bradley StConcord, New Hampshire 03301-6439
kcaswell@nhyouth.org