Book Talk: The Ecology of New Hampshire’s 4,000-Foot Mountains

6:00PM – Meet the author reception | 6:30PM – Author Michael Whittemore presents on his new book, Ecology of New Hampshire’s 4,000-Foot Mountains | After the presentation – Q&A and book signing (discounted book sales with ticket purchase!)

About the speaker – Michael Whittemore is landscape ecologist, conservation professional, author, and lifelong hiker who has completed New Hampshire’s 48 4,000- footers and the Northeast 111. He holds a master’s degree in Environmental Studies and has spent more than a decade working in ecological research, restoration, and conservation across the Northeast. He is the founder and principle ecologist of Rewild Ecological – an environmental consulting company based out of Concord, NH.

About the presentation – In Beyond the Summit: The Ecology of the 4,000-Foot Mountains, Michael will draw from his new book, Ecology of New Hampshire’s 4,000- Foot Mountains, to explore the forests, geology, alpine communities, wildlife, climate, and long-term science that shape the White Mountains. The book has been endorsed by White Mountains author and AMC White Mountain Guide co-editor Steven D. Smith; geologist, former AMC hutmaster, and professional ultrarunner Katie Schide, PhD; and Appalachian Mountain Club Terrestrial Ecologist and Staff Scientist Jordon C. Tourville, PhD.