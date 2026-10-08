Bel Canto Chamber Singers 50th Season Winter Concert

The Bel Canto Chamber Singers are proud to announce their upcoming winter concert series, marking the launch of the ensemble's landmark 50th season. The acclaimed chamber choir will deliver two spectacular performances accompanied by The Royal Towne Brass on Saturday, December 12 at 7PM and Sunday, December 13 at 3PM, 2026.

Both performances will take place at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire. This season's festive program spans centuries of choral brilliance, weaving together historic masterpieces and modern favorites. Audiences will experience powerful works by Gabrieli, Praetorius, Billings, Gjeilo, Pinkham, and Barber, alongside other seasonal selections beautifully reimagined for choir and brass.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director, Mary Jane Austin, this winter's program stays true to the organization’s dedicated mission to bring excellent choral artistry to the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont showcasing the depth of local talent thriving in our area.

"We are thrilled to open our 50th season with such a dynamic and energetic program," says Mary Jane Austin, Artistic Director. "The addition of the brass quintet adds a brilliant layer to these timeless works, creating a festive holiday experience for our Upper Valley community."

The concerts will also feature the ensemble's new collaborative pianist, Henry Danaher, a seasoned Upper Valley-area performer, and educator from Dartmouth College.

As part of its long-standing mission to foster the appreciation of exceptional choral music, the Bel Canto Chamber Singers continue to bring high-quality vocal performances to regional audiences, celebrating five decades of musical excellence and community enrichment.

About Bel Canto Chamber Singers

The Bel Canto Chamber Singers is a premier auditioned community chamber choir dedicated to performing a diverse and challenging repertoire of choral music. Based in the Upper Valley, the ensemble has spent 50 years bringing classical masterpieces and cultural enrichment to the local community. The 40-voice ensemble presents two major concert series annually with chamber orchestra and features soloists selected from within the ensemble ranks, highlighting the caliber of local talent thriving across the New Hampshire Upper Valley.

