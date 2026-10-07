Beer Walk 2026 at the Owl's Nest Resort

Join us for Beer Walk 2026, where you can stroll, sip, and socialize with fellow beverage friends while tasting all your favorite vendors!

Food, Tastings & Live Music Included with Ticket Purchase

Get ready for the ultimate tasting experience at Owl's Nest Resort! Join us on October 25th for a fun-filled day featuring a wide variety of craft beers from local breweries, delicious food, and live music, all set against the stunning backdrop of the White Mountains at the Sunset Pavilion.

Live Music by:

- Kyle Jones Poirier: https://kylejpoiriermusic.com/home

- Gillian Turner: https://gillianturnermusic.com/

STAY THE NIGHT! Lodge with us and enjoy your entire night with discounted lodging.

Beer Walk 2026 Lodging Deal: https://book.onagilysys.com/onecart/wbe/offers/2414/owlsnestresort

Take a leisurely stroll around the Pavilion while sipping your favorite brews, playing games, and enjoying great company. Whether you're a seasoned beer lover or just in it for the food and vibes, there's something for everyone.

Not tasting? No problem. Complimentary soft drinks and water will be available at the Sunset Pavilion.

Stein Hoisting competition with Sam Adams!

TICKETS INCLUDE:

- Tastings per Vendor (21+)

- Gourmet Food & Smoked BBQ

- Live Music & Entertainment

Must be 21+ to participate in vendor tastings.

Looking to bring someone under 21? No problem!

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MAIN FOOD MENU

Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Slider

Slow-smoked pulled pork finished with Dam Brewhouse IPA BBQ glaze, crisp apple slaw, and beer-pickled mustard greens on a brioche bun.

- Vegetarian: substitute smoked oyster mushrooms

- GF bun available

Honey Saison Wings (GF)

Smoked wings lacquered with a saison-honey glaze and finished with fresh herbs.

Maple Baby Carrots (GF, Vegetarian)

Crispy baby carrots glazed with New Hampshire maple syrup, served with whipped goat cheese, candied pecans, and crispy sage.

Beer-Baked Mac & Cheese

Creamy, beer-infused cheddar mac and cheese topped with crispy pepperoni and golden Ritz cracker crumbs.

- Vegetarian: substitute smoked oyster mushrooms for pepperoni

- GF pasta available

Beer-Braised Sausage & Curds (GF)

Smoked sausage with warm beer-braised onions, cheddar cheese curds, and mustard jus.

Smoked Beer & Cheddar Soup

Creamy local beer and sharp cheddar soup finished with smoked bacon, crispy pretzel crumble, and fresh chives.

- GF without pretzel crumble

- Vegetarian without bacon

MAIN VEGETARIAN FOOD MENU

Smoked Mushroom Slider

Smoked mushrooms finished with a gluten-free beer BBQ glaze, crisp apple slaw, and beer-pickled mustard greens on a brioche bun.

- GF bun available

Maple-Glazed Baby Carrots

Crispy baby carrots glazed with New Hampshire maple, served with whipped goat cheese, candied pecans, and crispy sage.

Beer-Baked Mac & Cheese

Creamy, beer-infused cheddar mac & cheese topped with smoked oyster mushrooms and golden Ritz cracker crumbs.

- GF pasta available

Smoked Beer & Cheddar Soup

Creamy local beer and sharp cheddar soup finished with crispy pretzel crumble and fresh chives.

- GF when served without the pretzel crumble

Please Note: All beer used in the preparation of these dishes is gluten-free.

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So grab your friends, come hungry (and thirsty!), and don't miss this favorite fall tradition!

Have further questions? Email Brand & Marketing Manager, Jake Shanahan: jshanahan@owlsnestresort.com

Reminder: Soft drinks & water available inside the Sunset Pavilion and Slice Pizzeria.

BEVERAGE VENDORS

- The Last Chair Brewery

- Dam Brewhouse

- Crucial 10 Cider

- Rossino Wines

- Twin Barns

- Sam Adams/Boston Beer

- Woodstock Inn Brewery

- Stormalong

- Surfside

- White Claw

- Baxter

- Garage Beer

- Allagash

- Great North

- 603 Brewery

- Founders

- Downeast Cider

- Henniker

- Buena Gave

- NUTRL

- Good Boy

- Carlson Orchards

- Flag Hill Distillery

- NOCA

TYPES OF TASTINGS

- Beer

- Wine

- Cider

- Whiskey

- Vodka

- N/A

- More