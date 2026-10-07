Beer Walk 2026 at the Owl's Nest Resort
Beer Walk 2026 at the Owl's Nest Resort
Join us for Beer Walk 2026, where you can stroll, sip, and socialize with fellow beverage friends while tasting all your favorite vendors!
Food, Tastings & Live Music Included with Ticket Purchase
Get ready for the ultimate tasting experience at Owl's Nest Resort! Join us on October 25th for a fun-filled day featuring a wide variety of craft beers from local breweries, delicious food, and live music, all set against the stunning backdrop of the White Mountains at the Sunset Pavilion.
Live Music by:
- Kyle Jones Poirier: https://kylejpoiriermusic.com/home
- Gillian Turner: https://gillianturnermusic.com/
STAY THE NIGHT! Lodge with us and enjoy your entire night with discounted lodging.
Beer Walk 2026 Lodging Deal: https://book.onagilysys.com/onecart/wbe/offers/2414/owlsnestresort
Take a leisurely stroll around the Pavilion while sipping your favorite brews, playing games, and enjoying great company. Whether you're a seasoned beer lover or just in it for the food and vibes, there's something for everyone.
Not tasting? No problem. Complimentary soft drinks and water will be available at the Sunset Pavilion.
Stein Hoisting competition with Sam Adams!
TICKETS INCLUDE:
- Tastings per Vendor (21+)
- Gourmet Food & Smoked BBQ
- Live Music & Entertainment
Must be 21+ to participate in vendor tastings.
Looking to bring someone under 21? No problem!
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MAIN FOOD MENU
Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Slider
Slow-smoked pulled pork finished with Dam Brewhouse IPA BBQ glaze, crisp apple slaw, and beer-pickled mustard greens on a brioche bun.
- Vegetarian: substitute smoked oyster mushrooms
- GF bun available
Honey Saison Wings (GF)
Smoked wings lacquered with a saison-honey glaze and finished with fresh herbs.
Maple Baby Carrots (GF, Vegetarian)
Crispy baby carrots glazed with New Hampshire maple syrup, served with whipped goat cheese, candied pecans, and crispy sage.
Beer-Baked Mac & Cheese
Creamy, beer-infused cheddar mac and cheese topped with crispy pepperoni and golden Ritz cracker crumbs.
- Vegetarian: substitute smoked oyster mushrooms for pepperoni
- GF pasta available
Beer-Braised Sausage & Curds (GF)
Smoked sausage with warm beer-braised onions, cheddar cheese curds, and mustard jus.
Smoked Beer & Cheddar Soup
Creamy local beer and sharp cheddar soup finished with smoked bacon, crispy pretzel crumble, and fresh chives.
- GF without pretzel crumble
- Vegetarian without bacon
MAIN VEGETARIAN FOOD MENU
Smoked Mushroom Slider
Smoked mushrooms finished with a gluten-free beer BBQ glaze, crisp apple slaw, and beer-pickled mustard greens on a brioche bun.
- GF bun available
Maple-Glazed Baby Carrots
Crispy baby carrots glazed with New Hampshire maple, served with whipped goat cheese, candied pecans, and crispy sage.
Beer-Baked Mac & Cheese
Creamy, beer-infused cheddar mac & cheese topped with smoked oyster mushrooms and golden Ritz cracker crumbs.
- GF pasta available
Smoked Beer & Cheddar Soup
Creamy local beer and sharp cheddar soup finished with crispy pretzel crumble and fresh chives.
- GF when served without the pretzel crumble
Please Note: All beer used in the preparation of these dishes is gluten-free.
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So grab your friends, come hungry (and thirsty!), and don't miss this favorite fall tradition!
Have further questions? Email Brand & Marketing Manager, Jake Shanahan: jshanahan@owlsnestresort.com
Reminder: Soft drinks & water available inside the Sunset Pavilion and Slice Pizzeria.
BEVERAGE VENDORS
- The Last Chair Brewery
- Dam Brewhouse
- Crucial 10 Cider
- Rossino Wines
- Twin Barns
- Sam Adams/Boston Beer
- Woodstock Inn Brewery
- Stormalong
- Surfside
- White Claw
- Baxter
- Garage Beer
- Allagash
- Great North
- 603 Brewery
- Founders
- Downeast Cider
- Henniker
- Buena Gave
- NUTRL
- Good Boy
- Carlson Orchards
- Flag Hill Distillery
- NOCA
TYPES OF TASTINGS
- Beer
- Wine
- Cider
- Whiskey
- Vodka
- N/A
- More