© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

Barn Dance - If you can walk, you can dance!

Barn Dance - If you can walk, you can dance!

If you can walk, you can dance! Dances are taught, no experience necessary. Featuring Contra and Square Dances.

All dances are taught, and don’t require any special skills or level of coordination. Everyone is welcome, and anyone can dance with anyone (the dances don’t rely on gender), generally changing partners with each dance. You can come to the dance alone, with a friend or partner, or your whole family!

Black Woods is a Celtic music duo from Bethlehem, NH with Renée Blacken on fiddle and vocals and David Van Houten playing guitar or cittern. Renée has been a fiddler for more than 20 years, with her strongest influences coming from Maine and North Carolina. David has been playing at contra and family dances since the 1980s in Northern New England. The repertoire includes dance tunes from Appalachia to Eastern Canada, the British Isles and Northern Europe. From upbeat reels and jigs to more relaxed waltzes and slow airs, there’s something for everyone.

Eric Rollnick calls for dances throughout New England. His repertoire includes traditional square dances, contra dances, contemporary dances and dances which he has choreographed. He is comfortable calling for beginners as well as seasoned dancers. "The smiles from the dance floor are the best feedback for how well a dance is going, and having new dancers become regulars at the dances is the best reward for a caller.

The Loading Dock
$10 online, $15 at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Loading Dock
6032596054
info@theloadingdocknh.com
The Loading Dock of the North Country
The Loading Dock
35 Mill Street, Suite D
Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
6032596054
info@theloadingdocknh.com
http://theloadingdocknh.com/events-1

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.