Barn Dance - If you can walk, you can dance!

If you can walk, you can dance! Dances are taught, no experience necessary. Featuring Contra and Square Dances.

All dances are taught, and don’t require any special skills or level of coordination. Everyone is welcome, and anyone can dance with anyone (the dances don’t rely on gender), generally changing partners with each dance. You can come to the dance alone, with a friend or partner, or your whole family!

Black Woods is a Celtic music duo from Bethlehem, NH with Renée Blacken on fiddle and vocals and David Van Houten playing guitar or cittern. Renée has been a fiddler for more than 20 years, with her strongest influences coming from Maine and North Carolina. David has been playing at contra and family dances since the 1980s in Northern New England. The repertoire includes dance tunes from Appalachia to Eastern Canada, the British Isles and Northern Europe. From upbeat reels and jigs to more relaxed waltzes and slow airs, there’s something for everyone.

Eric Rollnick calls for dances throughout New England. His repertoire includes traditional square dances, contra dances, contemporary dances and dances which he has choreographed. He is comfortable calling for beginners as well as seasoned dancers. "The smiles from the dance floor are the best feedback for how well a dance is going, and having new dancers become regulars at the dances is the best reward for a caller.