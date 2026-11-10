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Author Reading and Book-Signing: Howard Mansfield

Author Reading and Book-Signing: Howard Mansfield

Author, Howard Mansfield will be discussing his new book, Invisible Monuments: Tribute, Memory, and the Summoning of the Past. Any monument that we stand before asks something of us. Think of monuments as the first part of a call and response, as in music, as in worship. We bring our sense of history to the present, otherwise the granite/marble/limestone/bronze before us will be mute.

Howard Mansfield sifts through the commonplace and the forgotten to discover stories that tell us about ourselves and our place in the world. He writes about history, architecture, and preservation, very often set in the Monadnock region. He is the author of a dozen books, including The Bones of the Earth, The Same Ax Twice, Chasing Eden, Dwelling in Possibility, and In the Memory House, which The New York Times called “a wise and beautiful book.”
Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Foe more information or to reserve a copy of the book, call The Country Bookseller at (603)-569-6030.

The Country Bookseller
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
The Country Bookseller
23a North Main St.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
(603)569-6030
books@thecountrybookseller.com
http://thecountrybookseller.com

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