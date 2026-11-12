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Atomic Habits for Mental Health

Atomic Habits for Mental Health

Presented by Jennifer Miller RN, Frisbie Memorial Hospital. This class will review what research has shown to be the most effective strategies for creating and maintaining new habits. We will discuss multiple examples of simple, small habits that can significantly impact mental health.

Laconia Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 14 Jan 2027
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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