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"Asian Art at Dartmouth" Exhibition Opening

"Asian Art at Dartmouth" Exhibition Opening

Join us in celebrating "Asian Art at Dartmouth: Highlights from the Hood Museum of Art." Enjoy a sneak preview of this major new exhibition before its official opening on Saturday, January 9. Gallery exploration, reception, giveaways, and raffles await!

Free and open to all, but space is limited. Register online.

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 8 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/

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