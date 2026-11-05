ArtsCinema Series Stage2Screen: Giant - The Play

GIANT, the 5-star critically acclaimed play starring John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown) as Roald Dahl, comes to the big screen. Winner of 3 Olivier Awards® including Best Play and a Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Play (John Lithgow), the production was filmed live in London’s West End ahead of its sold-out Broadway run. The stellar cast includes Aya Cash (The Boys, The Franchise, You’re the Worst), Elliot Levey (Cold War, Patriots, Good) and Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S).

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends…It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation. Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.