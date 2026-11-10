Arpeggione Ensemble: Miniature Nutcracker
Arpeggione Ensemble: Miniature Nutcracker
Five members of Boston’s Arpeggione Ensemble perform tuneful highlights from Tchaikovsky’s famous “Nutcracker” ballet score. The music is interspersed with readings from E.T.A. Hoffman’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” creating a classical music concert designed to delight audiences of all ages. (Kids under 18 is free admission!)
This performance features Thomas Carroll, clarinet; Andrea LeBlanc, flute; David Rubin, violin; Anna Seda, cello; and George Wiese, piano.
The Majestic Theatre
$0-$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main StreetConway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org