Arpeggione Ensemble: Miniature Nutcracker

Five members of Boston’s Arpeggione Ensemble perform tuneful highlights from Tchaikovsky’s famous “Nutcracker” ballet score. The music is interspersed with readings from E.T.A. Hoffman’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” creating a classical music concert designed to delight audiences of all ages. (Kids under 18 is free admission!)

This performance features Thomas Carroll, clarinet; Andrea LeBlanc, flute; David Rubin, violin; Anna Seda, cello; and George Wiese, piano.