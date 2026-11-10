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Arpeggione Ensemble: Miniature Nutcracker

Arpeggione Ensemble: Miniature Nutcracker

Five members of Boston’s Arpeggione Ensemble perform tuneful highlights from Tchaikovsky’s famous “Nutcracker” ballet score. The music is interspersed with readings from E.T.A. Hoffman’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” creating a classical music concert designed to delight audiences of all ages. (Kids under 18 is free admission!)
This performance features Thomas Carroll, clarinet; Andrea LeBlanc, flute; David Rubin, violin; Anna Seda, cello; and George Wiese, piano.

The Majestic Theatre
$0-$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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