Antique Appraisals! Art Valuations w/ Bonhams Skinner

The Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country are lands of deep woods, granite peaks, and long winters—the perfect breeding ground for stories that refuse to die.

Join us for an evocative journey into the folklore that defines our rugged corner of New England. From the elusive Lake Memphremagog sea serpent to the whispered tales of Abenaki legends, forgotten ghost towns, and the strange occurrences that haunt the White Mountains, we will explore how these myths shaped the identity of the people who call this wilderness home.

Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, or simply a lover of a good yarn, this talk will peel back the layers of local history to reveal the magic and mystery hidden in plain sight.

Presented by Robert Jones, Owner of St. Johnsbury’s Ysbrydoliaeth Curiosity Shop / Magasin de curiosités & NEK Language School.

This event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.