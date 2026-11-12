American Doctor: Film and Conversation

An official selection for Sundance Film Festival and SXSW in 2026, American Doctorfollows three American physicians— Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian—united by a single oath to save lives. After volunteering in besieged hospitals in Gaza, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind, taking their battle from the front lines of war to the halls of Congress. From Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Poh Si Teng. Tragically, Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira, a surgeon featured in the film, was killed, along with his patient on 11/12/26 when Israel bombed the hospital he was operating in.

Following the screening there will be a discussion. Palestinian olive oil, dates, soap and arts and craft will be available for sale.