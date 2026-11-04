Amare Cantare Presents “Advent” on December 11, 13 and 16

The Seacoast chamber chorus Amare Cantare will perform their winter concert series “Advent,” on December 11 in Exeter; December 13 in Dover; and December 16 in Portsmouth. The concert series marks the start of the group’s 50th season.

The winter concert program explores the anticipation, volatility, joy, and ultimately hope that comes from a fresh start. Audiences will be taken on a journey from the grandeur of Enlightenment Prussia to the American Revolution, from Psalm settings composed under occupation to a similarly occupied Holy Land and the plight of a refugee messiah.

Since 1977, Amare Cantare’s auditioned members from across the Seacoast have performed masterworks and choral music from six centuries. They have also produced several digital albums of their performances.

“Amare Cantare began simply when a few colleagues from the University of New Hampshire gathered with music educator, Meredyth Jones, to sing madrigals. It was from that small circle that Amare Cantare—which means ‘to love to sing’—emerged,” noted Music Director Dr. Kyle Nielsen. “Now 50 years later, Amare Cantare celebrates its continued and shared love of singing with a special 50th anniversary season.”

Amare Cantare’s 50th anniversary season culminates at their spring concerts on April 9, 11, and 14, 2027 with a program that pairs favorites from past seasons with the premiere of a work commissioned for the occasion from acclaimed composer Andrew Maxfield. Alumni are invited to join current members and sing one of the pieces for the spring concert.

“Advent,” will be performed on December 11 at 7 p.m. at Christ Church, 43 Pine St. in Exeter; December 13 at 3 p.m. at Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave.in Dover; and December 16 at 7 p.m. at Middle Street Baptist Church, 18 Court St. in Portsmouth.

More information about Amare Cantare and the upcoming concerts can be found at amarecantare.org.

