ALICE COOPER and ROB ZOMBIE TRIBUTE with East Coast Alice Band

East Coast Alice is a highly acclaimed, full-production Alice Cooper tribute band based in the Massachusetts area. Fronted by lead singer Mike Carmo, who portrays “Alice” with striking look-alike accuracy and vocal power, the group recreates the full shock-rock concert experience. The group is known for generation-spanning music and strict attention to theatrical suspense. Their stage show brings Alice Cooper’s signature vaudeville-horror aesthetic to life using extensive props and characters, including: Guillotines, Electric chairs, Swords, Frankenstein’s monster, The Evil Nurse, Circus freaks, and hula hoops. The band frequently performs throughout the Northeast region at popular music venues, such as The Vault in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Breakaway in Danvers.