Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.

In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.

It’s free. RSVP here so we can save you a seat: https://events.realitycheckhq.org/ai-reality-check-01557dc9?utm_source=facebook-event&utm_medium=listing

Hosted with Humans in Control. Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.