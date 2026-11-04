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AI Reality Check

AI Reality Check

Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.

In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.

It’s free. RSVP here so we can save you a seat: https://events.realitycheckhq.org/ai-reality-check-01557dc9?utm_source=facebook-event&utm_medium=listing

Hosted with Humans in Control. Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.

Wilmot Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Humans in Control
www.humansincontrol.org

Artist Group Info

aamaguire17@gmail.com
Wilmot Public Library
11 North Wilmot Road
Wilmot, New Hampshire 03287
603-526-6804
www.wilmotlibrary.org

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