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African Rhythms Sextet with Billy Hart

African Rhythms Sextet with Billy Hart

Honoring the centennial of NEA Jazz Master, Randy Weston, the African Rhythms Alumni Quintet reunites members of his legendary ensemble under the direction of T.K. Blue with special guest, legendary drummer Billy Hart.

Celebrating Weston’s groundbreaking fusion of African musical traditions with jazz, the sextet carries forward his enduring artistic legacy.

This group is led by Weston’s long-time musical director, saxophonist, flautist, & composer T.K. Blue.

For this performance, Blue reunites many of the musicians who performed alongside Weston for decades— he will be joined by Chief Baba Neal Clark on African percussion; Alex Blake, bass; Ku-Umba Frank Lacy, trombone; Sharp Radway, piano; & special guest Billy Hart, drums.

Randy Weston was a pioneer in recognizing the importance of African culture as the seed and root of American Jazz Music.

Sponsored by David Snyder & Sarah Coffey of Guilford Sound.

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)
Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

Vermont Jazz Center
$25-60
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
https://vtjazz.org/
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
https://vtjazz.org/

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